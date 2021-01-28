Jamf partners with TRUCE Software for location-based iOS device management

Jamf, the popular Apple device management platform, has announced a new partnership and integrated solution with TRUCE Software. With the Jamf and TRUCE integration, organizations will be able to use located-based device management for iOS devices to offer additional safety and privacy implementations when at work, and the device will return to normal when leaving.

‘More organizations are embracing mobile devices to replace legacy workflows, and this shift requires a nuanced balance between creating an exceptional user experience and delivering the level of safety, privacy and security required to satisfy organizational needs,’ said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. ‘The power of the Jamf platform combined with TRUCE enables a uniquely dynamic user experience while ensuring a safe and productive environment.’ ‘We’re completely re-thinking mobility, adding an entirely new contextual layer to MDM capability to meet the varying needs of the workforce in a way that’s never been done before, and creating an unrivaled experience for the Apple ecosystem in the process,’ said Joe Boyle, TRUCE CEO. ‘In effect, we’re delivering a way to solve the human part of the mobility challenge, solving for the dynamic nature of a workforce that uses mobility as they move throughout the day, across changing environments.’

TRUCE and Jamf are leveraging iBeacon technology in order to implement this solution, and it looks like there are potential use cases across all types of verticals. An example of how this solution might work is when an iPhone is enrolled in Jamf using the TRUCE integration, their camera might be automatically disabled when they are in a high-security area. When the employee leaves the area, the camera is automatically re-enabled. The solution dynamically enforces mobile device use policy by customizing app availability, notification settings, and other device functions based on location or movement. Jamf has detailed more about the solution on their new worker safety website.

