SmartGym gains smart auto-fill, 3D exercise animations, and more on iPhone, Apple Watch [Giveaway]

SmartGym for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch is out today with a solid update. The latest version brings all-new 3D exercise animations for the entire database, a smart auto-fill feature, a new Apple Watch edit screen, and more. We’ve also got 10 codes for a free year of SmartGym Premium for 9to5Mac readers thanks to developer Matt Abras!

SmartGym has become a really popular app to track the fine details of weightlifting, bodyweight workouts, and more. Now the universal iOS/macOS/Apple Watch app is gaining some nice improvements with version 5.3 including all-new 3D exercise animations that show some really fine detail for what muscle groups you’re working and more.

Features of the new animations (shown above) include:

Green highlights for the muscles you’re using

All 290 exercises supported

Male and female models

Works offline

Works on Apple Watch (independent of iPhone) as well as iPhone/iPad/Mac

Along with the new 3D animations, a new smart auto-fill arrives with this update that will be particularly valuable for those who need more flexibility for how they log their exercise.

One feature we offer to advanced users is the ability to log different sets. This is used when a user doesn’t do all their sets/reps/weight for a specific exercise on a specific day, but also don’t want to overwrite their routine with a different value. So, for many users, Smart Auto Fill will be really handy. SmartGym analyzes their workout and automatically fill the number of sets it thinks the user wants to log differently. This speeds the process, so users don’t have to add all their sets manually, or remove any they didn’t do.

And Apple Watch editing gets a handy update, here’s how the new UI looks:

Designing any screen for the Apple Watch is super tricky due to the size of the screen. But most of our users love working out only with their Watch. And one of the features they really want, is to edit their exercises on the fly, without their iPhone. We think we had a good approach. It was a combination of a scrollable picker with a table view. But we think we can make this a lot better. So we completely changed this screen.

SmartGym is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to pickup the Premium plan to unlock all of the app’s features.

