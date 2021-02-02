Instagram considers stopping users from sharing feed photos to stories

Instagram is now considering a major change to how the Instagram Stories feature works. The company has been removing the option to share posts from the feed to stories for some users as part of a new test.

As reported by Social Media Today (via The Verge), Instagram users have been receiving notifications about the upcoming change that disables the option to re-share a photo or video from the regular feed to stories.

The company claims that some people don’t like to see the same content from the feed being shared in stories, as each feature was created for a different purpose. A banner appears at the top of the app with the following message for users who have been chosen to take part in this test:

We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your Story.

Instagram told the report that the tests are being conducted “within a few selected regions,” while also saying that “there is no plan to roll this change out more broadly at this stage.” It’s unclear how the social network determines which users from which regions will lose access to the re-share option.

instagram users: I wish people stopped sharing so many feed posts to their Stories instagram: pic.twitter.com/KQkBbVY45v — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 29, 2021

On a related note, Instagram began to advise content creators not to repost TikTok videos to Reels — which is the Instagram platform that competes directly with TikTok. Although Instagram is not banning TikTok videos, the company asks that new Reels should be “original and authentic.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: