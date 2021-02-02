Microsoft Edge browser now optimized for M1 Macs with latest stable release

- Feb. 2nd 2021 7:27 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Microsoft has launched the latest stable version of its Edge browser to the public and it’s now available as a specific build for Apple Silicon M1 Macs.

Microsoft started testing an M1 build of its Edge browser a couple of weeks ago with the Mac app’s beta.

Now when downloading the browser from Microsoft’s website, all users are presented with the option to pick Edge for “Mac with Apple Chip.” That means Edge runs natively and doesn’t have to be translated through Rosetta 2 on Apple’s M1 Macs.

We’ve heard from a 9to5Mac reader that the M1-optimized Edge feels “just as fast as Chrome.” We installed it and tried it out for a bit as well as it does feel snappy.

Along with being built for M1 Mac’s ARM architecture, Microsoft touts that Edge is “tailored for macOS” with a focus on reliability and privacy.

You can pick up Microsoft Edge for M1 Macs from Microsoft’s landing page here.

Thanks, Anonymous!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processors for the Mac platform. It was announced in 2020 with the first Macs appearing at Apple's "One More Thing" event in November 2020. The first was the M1, and it first appeared in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.
Microsoft

Microsoft
M1 Microsoft Edge

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.