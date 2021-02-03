Apple Music down for some as streaming service experiences blip

- Feb. 3rd 2021 6:26 am PT

If you’re having trouble playing Apple Music right now, you’re not alone. Apple’s servers appear to be experiencing a blip in performance that’s affecting Apple Music streaming and more.

The outage is preventing server-side components like Listen Now, Browse, and Radio, and searching for music in the Apple Music catalog. Subscribers are also experiencing issues summoning Apple Music on products that rely on streaming like Amazon Echo. Search and playback issues appear to have started around 8:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The outage is also signing out Apple Music members over failure to connect, although membership status is not affected. Hopefully the outage is short and the music will play again soon. In the meantime, it’s not just you experiencing the blip, and local music playback is not affected.

