Pad & Quill unveils leather Smart Case alternative for AirPods Max, mini briefcase for AirPods Pro

- Feb. 5th 2021 11:07 am PT

0

The popular accessory maker Pad & Quill is out with its latest offerings for Apple users. The company has unveiled a new “Little Brief” for AirPods Pro, as well as a full-size leather case for AirPods Max. Both are available for pre-order now, with orders shipping next month.

The new AirPods Max Leather Case from Pad & Quill gives users another alternative to Apple’s infamous Smart Case. It features a low-power magnet array to put the over-ear headphones into low-power mode when not in use, as well as a nylon interior, storage compartment, and more:

  • Includes Low Power Mode Magnet Array
  • Handmade Leather Case and Desktop Stand!
  • Designed Specifically for AirPods Max Headphones
  • Ballistic Nylon Interior Lining
  • Interior Pocket For Charging Brick and Cable
  • Soft American Full Grain Leather
  • UV-resistant Nylon Stitching
  • Includes Full Zipper Closure and Access for Charging in Case

The AirPods Max Leather Case from Pad & Quill is available in chestnut and whiskey colors and costs $129.95. The first orders will ship the week of March 7. The price point certainly puts it at the high-end of AirPods Max accessories, but this is another option for those looking to ditch Apple’s Smart Case.

Meanwhile, Pad & Quill has also unveiled an adorable new “Little Brief AirPods Pro Case.” This is designed to represent a miniaturized briefcase, with a small handle and everything. It’s made with American leather and hand-stitched by artisans Here are the features:

  • Magnetic Closure
  • Hand Stitched from a Single Piece of Full Grain Leather
  • Designed Specifically for AirPods Pro
  • Compatible with Wireless Charging
  • Soft Interior Suede Leather
  • UV-resistant nylon stitching

The new “Little Brief AirPods Pro Case” is available to order today from Pad & Quill for $49.95 in the same chestnut and whiskey colors. The first orders will ship the week of March 7.

