Pad & Quill unveils leather Smart Case alternative for AirPods Max, mini briefcase for AirPods Pro

The popular accessory maker Pad & Quill is out with its latest offerings for Apple users. The company has unveiled a new “Little Brief” for AirPods Pro, as well as a full-size leather case for AirPods Max. Both are available for pre-order now, with orders shipping next month.

The new AirPods Max Leather Case from Pad & Quill gives users another alternative to Apple’s infamous Smart Case. It features a low-power magnet array to put the over-ear headphones into low-power mode when not in use, as well as a nylon interior, storage compartment, and more:

Includes Low Power Mode Magnet Array

Handmade Leather Case and Desktop Stand!

Designed Specifically for AirPods Max Headphones

Ballistic Nylon Interior Lining

Interior Pocket For Charging Brick and Cable

Soft American Full Grain Leather

UV-resistant Nylon Stitching

Includes Full Zipper Closure and Access for Charging in Case







The AirPods Max Leather Case from Pad & Quill is available in chestnut and whiskey colors and costs $129.95. The first orders will ship the week of March 7. The price point certainly puts it at the high-end of AirPods Max accessories, but this is another option for those looking to ditch Apple’s Smart Case.

Meanwhile, Pad & Quill has also unveiled an adorable new “Little Brief AirPods Pro Case.” This is designed to represent a miniaturized briefcase, with a small handle and everything. It’s made with American leather and hand-stitched by artisans Here are the features:

Magnetic Closure

Hand Stitched from a Single Piece of Full Grain Leather

Designed Specifically for AirPods Pro

Compatible with Wireless Charging

Soft Interior Suede Leather

UV-resistant nylon stitching

The new “Little Brief AirPods Pro Case” is available to order today from Pad & Quill for $49.95 in the same chestnut and whiskey colors. The first orders will ship the week of March 7.







FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: