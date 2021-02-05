Microsoft officially launches ‘Autofill’ password manager for iOS and other platforms

Microsoft today officially launched the new Autofill solution, which lets users easily store and manage their website passwords across different devices — including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows PCs, and Android phones.

Autofill was already available as part of a beta program, but now Microsoft is making the tool available to all users through the Microsoft Authenticator app, a Google Chrome extension, and also Microsoft Edge. Just like iCloud Keychain, Microsoft Autofill stores your passwords and makes it easy to enter them on websites.

The announcement was made today on the official Microsoft Experience blog:

Autofill stores your passwords under your Microsoft account. To get started with autofill on mobile, open the Microsoft Authenticator app, and then sign-in on the Passwords tab with your Microsoft account. If you have passwords saved under your Microsoft account on Microsoft Edge, they will sync to the Authenticator app.

If you’re on a Mac, Autofill can be used through the Microsoft Edge web browser or with a Google Chrome extension. Users coming from other password managers can import them into Microsoft Autofill using a CSV file. In iOS, the app also lets you protect your passwords with a PIN code, Touch ID, or Face ID.

The Microsoft Authenticator app is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or later.

