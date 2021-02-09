Apple offering free battery replacement for 2016/2017 MacBook Pro that won’t charge past 1%

Following the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 with fixes to a bug that prevented MacBook Pro battery from charging, Apple has just announced that the company will replace for free the batteries of 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that won’t charge past 1%.

According to a new support article published on Apple’s website, a small number of MacBook Pro users have experienced an issue with the battery not charging past 1%. Apple says that the affected devices will show the “Recommended Service” message in the battery menu when running macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or the latest supplemental update of macOS Catalina 10.15.7.

If macOS indicates that your battery needs service, Apple will replace it for free.

If your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro exhibits these behaviors, contact Apple to get your battery replaced, free of charge. Your computer will be examined prior to service to verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement.

This problem affects only 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models:

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

In order to check the battery health of your Mac, go to the System Preferences app and click the Battery option, then select Battery in the sidebar and click Battery Health. For Mac computers running macOS Catalina, hold the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to reveal the battery status menu.

If your Mac is eligible for the program, you should contact Apple to take it to an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: