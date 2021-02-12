US Apple Stores begin return to in-store shopping, more locations reopening

- Feb. 12th 2021 12:15 pm PT

0

Apple is reintroducing in-store shopping appointments at many US Apple Stores that have been operating as Express storefronts. Other temporarily-closed locations are reopening for pickup of online orders.

After months of reduced service and prioritizing pickups during a busy holiday season, your local Apple Store might look a bit closer to normal the next time you visit. Express storefronts — the shielded kiosks introduced ahead of the iPhone 12 launch and deployed at all but a dozen US stores  — are disappearing almost as fast as they popped up. That means you’ll soon be able to go inside and get hands-on time with products again. 

Since February 8, Apple Stores in Alaska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Colorado, Michigan, Delaware, Maryland, and the Washington, D.C. metro area have reintroduced shopping sessions. Locations in Manhattan, Hawaii, and Maine have continued to offer in-store service throughout winter.

In total, 39 US stores offer browsing as of February 12, and more can be expected to make the switch assuming local health conditions remain stable. Stores dropping their Express storefronts are generally located in regions with a falling number of new COVID-19 infections. Shopping online is still the safer option.

Browse the map below to see which stores currently offer in-store shopping 🟢 and which are open for Express pickup 🚀. This map is updated once per day.

Apple is also reopening a handful of stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas for the first time since mid-January. Most locations will initially offer pickup of online orders only, as all regions are still suffering from higher COVID-19 activity. Keep in mind that Apple evaluates health and safety conditions regularly, and store services can change at any time. Just over 200 of Apple’s 270 US stores have reopened, including locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

