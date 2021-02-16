Concept imagines multiple possibilities for the iPhone 13’s rumored always-on display [Video]

Over the weekend, we saw a new set of rumors that included the prediction of the long-awaited always-on display coming to iPhone 13. Now a new concept visualizes how Apple could differentiate its approach to the feature compared to what we’ve seen over the past years with Android.

Android smartphones have had always-on displays for years, and 2021 could be the year we see Apple adopt the feature with iPhone 13.

Here’s how Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro described the always-on implementation that Apple is currently working on:

Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down locks creen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporally.

Today, YouTuber A Better Computer shared a few different concepts for how Apple could offer an always-on display on iPhone 13.

First, the concept includes a “lazy mock up,” “slightly less lazy mock up,” “conservative concept,” and a finally a look at what an always-on screen could look like with widgets.

There’s definitely a lot to consider here beyond just the functionality like battery life, privacy, and more. Based on Max’s report, Apple is working on keeping the always-on display feature more minimal. However, A Better Computer thinks that since Apple is years behind Android with this, it will go for a bold implementation.

Check out the full concept, what do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: