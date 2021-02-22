Genius Scan for iPhone gets overhaul with next-gen AI, shadow removal, smart renaming

Developer The Grizzly Labs is out with a major update to its popular Genius Scan app for iPhone and iPad. The new build features a totally overhauled app with “a next-generation AI” under the hood for smarter and enhanced filtering, smart document renaming, shadow removal, and more.

The Grizzly Labs shared details on Genius Scan 6.0 on its blog with the big update now available in the App Store. The developer notes the difference between a basic scanning app and one like Genius Scan that delivers high quality results built on deep learning/next-gen AI:

While it’s easy to put together a poor-man’s scanning app, achieving precision, speed and quality is a different story. We’ve built up the past ten years and integrated new technologies to create the next generation mobile scanning technology to offer you much-enhanced scanning performance and quality. Based on Deep Learning, entirely new algorithms now powers the document detection feature. This upgrade means that Genius Scan will instantly focus on your documents, even in tougher configurations. White paper on a white desk won’t confuse the document detection anymore. Neither will your computer’s keyboard peeking in the viewfinder. Detecting the document is also much snappier, and Genius Scan doesn’t hesitate before taking the scan.

Genius Scan 6.0 also includes totally rebuilt image enhancement filters. That means the app can compensate even if you haven’t cropped a scan very accurately.

We’ve rebuilt all the image enhancement filters as well. They adjust the colors, the white-balance, tackle tricky shadows on your scans, and clean the edges of your documents. If you haven’t cropped the document precisely, that’s not a problem since the filters remove any left artifact. The new color filter preserves the colors while maintaining great contrast and dark black shades for your text. The new photo filter does full justice to your family photographs by adjusting the colors with tact.

And here’s how The Grizzly Labs describes its new smart renaming feature:

Genius Scan looks at your document’s content and your existing documents’ name patterns to surface intelligent suggestions to name your document. The Smart Document Renaming also detects the document’s actual date, which is generally what you want, rather than the date you’re scanning the document. For instance, if you receive a bill in the mail and scan it today, you may want to use the actual bill’s date (which is probably a couple of days ago) as your document’s title instead of today’s date.

Finally, the new version gets a new re-take scan option when you delete a page.

Existing users get all the new features available with version 6. Learn more about the latest build of Genius Scan 6 here.

Genius Scan is a free download from the App Store with a one-time purchase of $7.99 for Genius Scan+ that includes all the premium features. Alternatively, you can opt for the Genius Cloud storage which runs from $2.99/month and includes Genius Scan+.

