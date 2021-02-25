Apple confirms MacArthur Center store in Norfolk will permanently close

Apple MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia will permanently close in the near future. The store originally opened in September 2006.

In a statement issued to MacRumors, Apple confirmed the upcoming closure, although a specific date remains unannounced:

While we have made the difficult decision to close our store at MacArthur Center, we are pleased to be able to offer all of our team members other jobs within Apple. We look forward to helping customers at Apple Lynnhaven Mall, as well as on Apple.com and our popular Apple Store and Support apps.

MacArthur Center’s story parallels the downturn of countless malls not just due to the pandemic, but changing customer shopping trends. The mall has suffered a number of store closures in recent years. Apple hasn’t significantly updated is MacArthur Center store since it opened 14 years ago.

Apple last permanently closed a store in October 2020, when Apple Uptown in Minneapolis was shuttered after a decade.

