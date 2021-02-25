ViacomCBS announced today that its new streaming service Paramount+, which will replace CBS All Access, will cost $9.99 per month in the US and will have a cheaper plan, at $ 4.99 per month, starting in June with ads.

With a massive catalog, Paramount+ will feature more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movie titles, and over 1,000 live sporting events. The streaming service promised over 50 original series to premiere over the next two years, including Halo, Criminal Minds, iCarly, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, shows from the Avatar, Star Trek, and SpongeBob SquarePants universe, and more.

The streaming service will feature 7,000 episodes of kids’ content, 5,000 episodes of reality, and 6,000 episodes of comedy. Sporting leagues and events will also be available on the server and will induce NFL, Masters, PGA TOUR, NCAA, SEC, The PGA Championship, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, National Women’s Soccer League, Concacaf, and more.

Subscribers will be able to watch CBS News programs, new series such as 60 Minutes+, live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the US, and the 24-hour streaming news service CBSN.

Last week, ViacomCBS vaguely confirmed that Paramount+ will be available through Apple TV Channels. It could probably do the same as what HBO Max did when launched last year: users could sign with their Apple TV Channels subscription for CBS All Access, even though the service itself was not available through Apple TV Channels.

People who already are subscribed to the CBS All Access will automatically qualify to transfer to the comparable tier of Paramount+.

The service is set to launch in the US, Latin America, and Canada on March 4, the Nordics on March 25, and Australia later this year. The service will compete with Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and, of course, Apple TV+.

You can check here for all the TV shows and movies that will be available on Paramount+.

