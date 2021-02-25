Spotify launches Genre and Mood filters to more easily sort through your ‘Liked Songs’

Spotify has started the rollout of two new filters to make it easier to find and listen to your favorite songs. Available for both free and Premium subscribers, the Genre and Mood filters will offer up to 15 personalized options to sort your “Liked Songs” to get the vibe you’re looking for.

Spotify announced the new Genre and Mood filters in a blog post today.

Your “Liked Songs” on Spotify are a collection of you — spanning every genre you’ve ever enjoyed and each mood you’ve experienced. Some days, you might be looking to play the entire eclectic mix, while on others, you’re searching for a certain feel. Starting today, Spotify is rolling out a new way for our listeners to easily sort their “Liked Songs” collection for every mood and moment through new Genre and Mood filters. With this new feature, listeners with at least 30 tracks in their collections will be able to filter their favorite songs by up to 15 personalized mood and genre categories.

Spotify says that the new filters for “Liked Songs” are rolling out starting from today and will arrive to all users “over the coming weeks” on both iOS and Android in “the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.”

Here’s how to check if they’re available for you (via Spotify):

Go to “Your Library” and tap on “Liked Songs.”

Then, tap one of the filters at the top of the playlist header to display all the tracks that fall under that mood or genre.

When you’re ready to move to another mood or genre, simply tap the “X” next to the genre or mood to disable the filter and return to your full “Liked Songs” collection.

