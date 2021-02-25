Withings expands Apple Health accessories with new cellular smart scale and blood pressure monitor

Withings has been a leader in the smart health device market for years and today the company has announced its latest releases, the Body Pro cellular smart scale and Withings BPM Connect Pro cellular blood pressure monitor. With the extra connectivity, Withings is able to offer out of the box secure transfer of patients’ data from home to health care professionals.

The existing Withings Body smart scales and BPM blood pressure monitors feature WiFi, Bluetooth, and Apple Health functionality. And with the new Pro lineup, Withings is aiming to improve the telehealth experience for patients by including built-in cellular connectivity.

Withings announced the new Body Pro cellular smart scale and Withings BPM Connect Pro cellular blood pressure monitor that will be sold directly to health professionals in a press release:

Today, Withings, an early pioneer of the connected health revolution, takes another step to bridge the gap between patients and health professionals, unveiling a new business-to-business range of cellular-connected devices designed to eliminate significant pain points of remote patient monitoring. The Withings Body Pro cellular smart scale and Withings BPM Connect Pro cellular blood pressure monitor significantly streamline the telehealth process by working straight out of the box, requiring no setup, and automatically transmitting accurate, secure data to health professionals.

VP of the Withings B2B division, Antoine Robiliard noted the new Pro versions of these health devices with cellular is all about removing friction so that anyone can use them and health professionals get consistent access to patient data.

“For telehealth and remote patient monitoring to be successful for health professionals, they must have access to continuous, reliable and accurate at-home data that is collected, transmitted and analyzed in a frictionless, consistent manner,” said Antoine Robiliard, vice president of Withings business-to-business division, Health Solutions. “Connected health products have a central role to play. For optimal results, they must be simple for anyone to use, drive engagement, take medical-grade measurements, be consistently used by patients, and must autonomously transmit private, secure data.”

Like the standard version of these health devices, Withings notes fast and precise measurements with the Pro devices and that the new cellular integration and out of the box connectivity with health professionals is “fully HIPAA compliant.”

Another key piece of this is that health professionals may be eligible for $1,900 per patient per year that use the Withings Pro devices for “chronic care management and/or remote patient monitoring.”

For interested health professionals, learn more and get in touch with Withings about the new Pro devices on Withings’ website here.

