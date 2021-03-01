Apple Card offering 6% Daily Cash reward on Apple products for new users

Apple is offering a promotion for new Apple Card users throughout the month of March. The company says that new cardholders can score 6% Daily Cash on purchases from Apple, which is double the 3% Daily Cash offered traditionally for Apple Card users.

The company explains that new Apple Card users can save 6% on Apple products when they pay in full with a new Apple Card through March 31. The promotion is only open to Apple Card users who open an account between March 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021. More terms and conditions:

Subject to credit approval. Valid only on qualifying purchases in the US for new Apple Card customers who open an account and use it between 3/1/2021 and 3/31/2021 at Apple Store locations, apple.com, Apple Store App, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE. Accounts opened prior to 3/1/2021 or after 3/31/2021 do not qualify. 6% is the total amount of Daily Cash that can be earned for qualifying Apple purchases using Apple Card.

Apple adds that the following purchases with Apple Card are ineligible to earn 6% back, but will still earn 3% back: monthly financing through Apple Card Monthly Installments, Apple iPhone Payments, iPhone Upgrade Program, and wireless carrier financing plans, Apple Media Services, and AppleCare+ monthly payments.

This is not the first time Apple has offered 6% Daily Cash for Apple Card users. During the holiday shopping season of 2019, Apple offered 6% Daily Cash on Apple purchases, but it did not repeat this promotion during the holiday season of 2020.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

You can apply for Apple Card on Apple’s website. The company says that you can “see if you’re approved in as little as a minute with no impact to your credit score.”

