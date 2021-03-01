Monday’s best deals: AirPods Pro $190, iPad Air $50 off, Anker accessories from $9, more

To kick off all of the week’s best deals, AirPods Pro have dropped in price down to $190. You’ll also be able to save $50 on Apple’s latest iPad Air and a collection of Anker accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more for $190

Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $190. Down from the $249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $59 in savings and marks the second-best price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise canceling into the mix alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 24 hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin.

Apple’s latest iPad Air now $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549. While you’d usually pay $599, today’s offer amounts to a $50 price cut, comes within $10 of the low, and is the second-best discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Touch ID in the power button, and a new A14 Bionic processor to power it all. There’s also support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complete the package.

Anker deals start at $9 this week

Anker is kicking off another week with its latest collection of discounted iPhone accessories, protectors, video doorbells, and vacuums. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Cube Charger for $16. Normally fetching closer to $20, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is one of the best discounts to date.

This three-outlet power strip is ready to tidy up your workstation or bedside charging setup with a unique cube design that can clip underneath a desktop or to the back of a nightstand. On top of three AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 5-foot power cable to complete the package.

