Apple releases updates for Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor for Mac

Apple has quietly released the latest versions of its video and motion effects software. Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor all have new versions available for Mac users with some minor new features along with stability and performance improvements.

Spotted first by Aaron Zollo, the latest builds of Apple’s video suite are showing as updated yesterday but appear to have started showing up widely for users today.

iMovie 10.2.3 for Mac gets a variety of optimizations and bug fixes:

Fixes the following issues that could occur when importing projects from iMovie for iOS:

Fonts may change when using the Slide and Chromatic title styles

Longer titles may shift from one line to two lines

Filters may be removed from clips

Some projects may fail to import

Fixes an issue in which changing an event name in the All Events view may cause that same name to be incorrectly displayed for a different event

Includes stability and reliability improvements

Final Cut Pro 10.5.2 just notes “stability and reliability improvements.”

Motion 5.5.1 features some new features along with optimization and fixes:

Adds a new Auto-Shrink option to the Text Layout tab of the Inspector to automatically reduce text size to fit in a paragraph, scroll, or crawl layout

Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur

Includes stability and reliability improvements

And finally Compressor 4.5.2 has new new HEVC Proxy settings and UI refinements along with bug fixes and other improvements:

Includes HEVC Proxy settings optimized for use in Final Cut Pro

Includes UI refinements for macOS Big Sur

Includes stability and reliability improvements

