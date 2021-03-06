UFC 259 and the light heavyweight title bout is set for Saturday, March 6 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Follow along for how to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs Adesanya on the web, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV, and more.

In this guide we’ll cover how to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs Adesanya with ESPN+ as well what you can watch with the UFC app via a Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 259 Blachowicz vs Adesanya at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $129). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 259 fights include Nunes vs Anderson, Yan vs Sterling, and more. Early prelims start at 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT with the main event set for 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 259 Blachowicz vs Adesanya on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 259 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 259, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 259

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 259 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 259

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Blachowicz vs Adesanya will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

