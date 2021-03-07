Poll: Do you think Apple will ever release another iMac Pro?

On Friday, Apple removed from all build-to-order configurations for the iMac Pro from its online store. The only model now available to buy is the $4999 base one, and Apple says that model will only be available while supplies last.

Four years after the iMac Pro’s launch, do you think Apple will ever release another one?

The iMac Pro was the most powerful Mac until Apple announced the Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR at WWDC19. It was suited for high-end customers wanting a workstation with Intel Xeon CPUs. The chassis was identical to a regular iMac, apart from a more efficient cooling system and space gray aluminum finish.

Without ever receiving a proper upgrade, this Mac already had its days counted before this Friday announcement. The well-succeeded reception to Apple’s own M1 chips launched with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini in 2020 was a warning for the entire Mac line.

Now, the rumors about a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon gains traction and lead users to even more questions: is Apple going to release a Mac Pro with an M chip just for “Pro” users? Will the iMac line be just for the regular consumers but configurable to “Pro” needs? Are the colored iMacs really going to be a thing?

Supply constraints on some 21.5-inch iMacs are also a signal that a new iMac is imminent. The rumor mill expects Apple to launch a radically redesigned iMac with thin bezels and a boxy design, similar in style to the Apple Pro Display XDR.

For now, only time will tell. Do you think Apple could launch a new iMac Pro with an M chip? Vote in the poll down below.

