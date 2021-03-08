Apple Podcasts adds new kids recommendations in partnership with Common Sense Media

As the competition in the podcast industry continues to heat up, Apple has made a new partnership to help its younger users find appropriate content. Teaming up with Common Sense Media will see new kid podcast recommendations in the Apple Podcast app as well as online.

Apple has long been leading the podcast industry. Just last week, we heard one of the first reports that predicts Spotify will end up overtaking Apple this year when it comes to monthly podcast listenership. Spotify has been putting a lot of energy and money into building up its podcasts business with exclusive content, creator tools, and more.

In its latest move, Apple has partnered with Common Sense Media to make it easier for kids to find appropriate and interesting podcasts. The partnership will see recommendations show up for US users in the Apple Podcasts app today (with a web version landing here).

To start, the picks will be organized around four collections:

Common Sense Media Picks : All-time favorites that families are sure to find entertaining and informative.

: All-time favorites that families are sure to find entertaining and informative. One More! : Mysterious tales and action-packed dramas that kids of all ages won’t want to stop listening to.

: Mysterious tales and action-packed dramas that kids of all ages won’t want to stop listening to. Kids Know Best : Popular shows for kids, selected by kids themselves.

: Popular shows for kids, selected by kids themselves. Story Time : Story-driven shows that transport kids into a world of imagination.

: Story-driven shows that transport kids into a world of imagination.

The recommendations will be refreshed each month and there will be special themes for “important historical and cultural moments” like Women’s History Month or Back to School season.

The new lists for kids are now live in the Apple Podcasts app for US users. Head to the Browse tab and look in the top featured collection for “Common Sense Media Picks.” At launch there are five picks in the “Stories for Kids” and five in the “Education for Kids” sections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: