Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 with security updates for all users

Apple has released macOS 11.2.3 today and the build comes with important security updates that Apple is recommending for all users. A Safari security update is also available for Mojave and Catalina users.

While Apple is beta testing macOS Big Sur 11.3, it released a public update today with 11.2.3. Apple says it features “important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The primary security fix addresses an issue with malicious content on the web involving memory corruption:

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

Check to see if the update is available on your Mac by heading to System Preferences > Software Updates.

Apple has released protection for Mojave and Catalina users for the same threat with Safari 14.0.3.

After installing this update, the build number for Safari 14.0.3 is 14610.4.3.1.7 on macOS Mojave and 15610.4.3.1.7 on macOS Catalina.

A new public update for iOS and watchOS today with security fixes for the same issue is also available:

As for what’s coming next for macOS Big Sur, follow along with everything new in the macOS 11.3 beta so far in our video coverage:

