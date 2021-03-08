watchOS 7.3.2 security update with WebKit fix drops for Apple Watch

- Mar. 8th 2021 10:16 am PT

There’s a new software update awaiting Apple Watch users. watchOS 7.3.2 is now available as the latest version of watchOS 7.

Apple released the watchOS update alongside iOS 14.4.1 and macOS 11.2.3 on Monday. The update is available for all users through the Software Update section of the Watch app on iPhone.

In January, Apple pushed watchOS 7.3 out with the new Unity watch face and ECG app in more countries. watchOS 7.3.1 followed in February with a fix for a Power Reserve problem affecting some watches.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch users can look forward to watchOS 7.4 debuting sometime this month. The next update to Apple Watch is already in beta and supports unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask.

Here’s what Apple has published about today’s release:

watchOS 7.3.2

Released March 8, 2021

WebKit

Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

