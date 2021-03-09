Apple News partners with National Association of Black Journalists for editorial fellowship program

Apple News has announced that it is teaming up with the National Association of Black Journalists, or NABJ, to “give early-career journalists the opportunity to work on the forefront of news and technology.” The new editorial fellowship runs from June 2021 through February 2022.

Apple News and the NABJ describe the new program as a way to give early-career journalists access to key editorial areas, such as audio, aggregating top stories, and more. Here is the full description of the program:

The program is designed to give exposure to each of the key editorial areas (e.g.,Top Stories, Spotlight, Audio, etc.). After three months’ rotation, the selected candidate and mentors from Apple News will select a single focus area for the remainder of the program. They will also spearhead at least one independent project, with support from the team leader and their manager, which they will be invited to present to the full Apple News editorial team.

There are two “major events” included in the Apple News fellowship, one of which is a one-week paid visit to the Apple News offices in New York City or Cupertino, California. The journalists will also be able to give an end-of-fellowship presentation to the full Apple News Editorial team.

Interested candidates can apply on the NABJ website here. It is a paid position that includes a variety of perks and benefits. It’s unclear how many candidates Apple and the NABJ will ultimately select.

We’re proud to launch an editorial fellowship in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists (@NABJ) to give early-career journalists the opportunity to work at the forefront of news and technology. Learn more and apply here: https://t.co/jOmc0ytkik — Apple News (@AppleNews) March 6, 2021

