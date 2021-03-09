CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 launches with Apple Silicon support for Mac, new iPad app

The CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 has arrived today with a range of new features and notably, the Mac version includes native Apple Silicon support. The launch also brings a new iPad app for the design suite.

Corel shared the news in a press release today:

Now offering native support for Apple silicon, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 for Mac is built to take advantage of the exceptional power and performance of the Apple M1 chip.

Some of the major new features include a redesigned dashboard, live comments, Microsoft Teams integration, multipage view, multi-asset export, perspective drawing, and a new iPad app.

Offering vector illustration, layout and typography, photo editing and more, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 simplifies complex workflows and gives designers total control over how they create their best work – on Windows, Mac, web and mobile. Focusing on collaboration, productivity, and flawless results, new highlights include:

CorelDRAW 2021 Graphics Suite comes with a 15-day trial and then runs $249/year or a $499 one-time purchase.

Check out all the details of the 2021 release with the video and release notes below:

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 full release notes:

Time saving, next-generation collaboration makes it possible to connect, keep projects on track, and work together from anywhere – in real time.

NEW! Dashboard: The dashboard in both CorelDRAW® 2021 and CorelDRAW.app acts as a collaboration hub containing all design files in the cloud, and in a click, displays a preview, the number of comments and team members, and project status. Share designs directly from CorelDRAW 2021 without having to open each file.

The dashboard in both CorelDRAW® 2021 and CorelDRAW.app acts as a collaboration hub containing all design files in the cloud, and in a click, displays a preview, the number of comments and team members, and project status. Share designs directly from CorelDRAW 2021 without having to open each file. NEW! Live Comments: Reviewers and approvers can now comment on and annotate a document in CorelDRAW.app, with instant feedback appearing in the designer’s working file in the CorelDRAW 2021 application on their Windows or Mac system. Sharing notes and comments in real time eliminates slowdowns and accelerates approvals.

Reviewers and approvers can now comment on and annotate a document in CorelDRAW.app, with instant feedback appearing in the designer’s working file in the CorelDRAW 2021 application on their Windows or Mac system. Sharing notes and comments in real time eliminates slowdowns and accelerates approvals. NEW! Microsoft Teams Integration: Enterprise customers can view and edit design files using CorelDRAW.app for Teams. Sign in with a Microsoft 365 corporate user account to create new designs, and collaboratively review designs with team members right inside Teams channels.

All-new, flexible design space allows users to work more efficiently and with greater control over their projects and assets.

NEW! Multipage View: View, manage, and edit all of your project’s digital assets in one view. Move and copy objects across pages, compare designs side-by-side, and freely move pages around to arrange them as you wish.

View, manage, and edit all of your project’s digital assets in one view. Move and copy objects across pages, compare designs side-by-side, and freely move pages around to arrange them as you wish. NEW! Pages docker/inspector: The Pages docker/inspector lists all pages in a design with a new thumbnail grid view, making it easier to manage and sort your pages. Navigate your projects, add, delete, and rename pages, and with a click, switch display modes to either focus on a single page or use the new Multipage View.

The Pages docker/inspector lists all pages in a design with a new thumbnail grid view, making it easier to manage and sort your pages. Navigate your projects, add, delete, and rename pages, and with a click, switch display modes to either focus on a single page or use the new Multipage View. NEW! Multi-asset Export: Save time with a flexible range of options for outputting pages and objects, plus create a customized list of assets to export with one click. Simultaneously export the same design element at different sizes, resolutions, and file formats – ideal for web and mobile app design tasks – or easily export several items using identical settings. Send pages or objects to multiple industry-standard formats, including PDF.

Advanced illustration features deliver stunning results in record time with precise layout capabilities and innovative tools that simplify complicated workflows.

NEW! Perspective Drawing: Draw objects or illustrated scenes in perspective, faster and easier than ever. Choose from 1, 2, or 3- point perspective, draw or add an existing group of objects on a shared perspective plane, and move and edit objects freely without losing perspective.

Draw objects or illustrated scenes in perspective, faster and easier than ever. Choose from 1, 2, or 3- point perspective, draw or add an existing group of objects on a shared perspective plane, and move and edit objects freely without losing perspective. ENHANCED! Guidelines & NEW Snap to Self: Manage custom guidelines and switch views from world scale to page dimensions with one click. Plus, with Snap to Self, quickly and precisely move and transform design elements with the new ability to turn snapping behaviors on and off.

With progressive photo editing, Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ 2021delivers a faster, easier route to flawless images that exceed client expectations.

NEW! Adjustments docker/inspector: Get instant access to the most critical and frequently used filters to work non-destructively, in real time, and in context. Quickly isolate objects and areas within your images using the new Local Adjustments Mode. Plus, save settings for reuse and customize favorite filters to get started right away.

Get instant access to the most critical and frequently used filters to work non-destructively, in real time, and in context. Quickly isolate objects and areas within your images using the new Local Adjustments Mode. Plus, save settings for reuse and customize favorite filters to get started right away. NEW! Replace Colors: Available in the new Adjustments docker/inspector, Replace Colors allows you to make targeted and polished edits to an image’s hue, saturation, and lightness. With this improved color workflow, designers can achieve more natural photo editing results, dramatically faster than before.

Available in the new Adjustments docker/inspector, Replace Colors allows you to make targeted and polished edits to an image’s hue, saturation, and lightness. With this improved color workflow, designers can achieve more natural photo editing results, dramatically faster than before. NEW! HEIF support: Take advantage of photos captured on iPhones with High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) support, now in both Corel PHOTO-PAINT and CorelDRAW 2021.

CorelDRAW is everywhere! Say hello to a true cross-platform experience on Windows, Mac, web, iPad, and other mobile devices.

NEW! Native support for Apple silicon: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 for Mac is built to take advantage of the exceptional power and performance of the Apple M1 chip. Plus, enjoy menus, windows and views, fields and labels, buttons, and other UI elements that reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 for Mac is built to take advantage of the exceptional power and performance of the Apple M1 chip. Plus, enjoy menus, windows and views, fields and labels, buttons, and other UI elements that reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur. ENHANCED! Touch-optimized CorelDRAW.app: With a new touch-optimized user experience, the CorelDRAW.app web application expands what’s possible on mobile and tablets.

With a new touch-optimized user experience, the CorelDRAW.app web application expands what’s possible on mobile and tablets. NEW! CorelDRAW.app for iPad: A new iPad app makes it even easier to design on the go while also letting you review and annotate shared design files from anywhere.

A new iPad app makes it even easier to design on the go while also letting you review and annotate shared design files from anywhere. ENHANCED! Display performance on Windows 10: CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021 is optimized to fully leverage your Windows system’s GPU to deliver up to 14.6 times smoother panning and 4.4 times smoother zooming.

