Twitter confirms a ‘big overhaul’ coming to TweetDeck

TweetDeck is an alternative Twitter platform owned by the social network that offers a number of different features, such as accessing multiple timelines in columns and scheduling tweets. After 10 years without any significant updates, Twitter has confirmed that it’s finally working on a “big overhaul” of TweetDeck.

The update was confirmed by Twitter’s chief product officer Kayvon Beykpour in an interview with The Verge published on Tuesday. According to Beykpour, Twitter acknowledges that TweetDeck hasn’t been getting “a lot of love recently,” but that’s about to change.

As the company has been working on new ways to improve the social network for advanced users, TweetDeck will be getting a redesign soon. Twitter’s chief product officer didn’t give details on exactly what changes the team is working on for TweetDeck, but Beykpour suggested that the platform will be rebuilt “from the ground up.”

And we haven’t given TweetDeck a lot of love recently. That’s about to change; we’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year. And so that’s just an example of a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in.

There’s no specific date set for the release of the new TweetDeck except for a confirmation that it’s coming “sometime this year.” TweetDeck was launched in 2008 and was also one of the most popular third-party Twitter clients available for multiple platforms, including iOS and macOS. The platform was acquired by Twitter in 2011 and is now only available as a web and macOS app.

A Bloomberg report last month revealed that Twitter is considering adopting a subscription model for TweetDeck in the future. Right now, the app is free and available to everyone.

