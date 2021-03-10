If you can’t wait to play League of Legends (LoL) on your iPhone, Wild Rift is set to start open beta later this month in North America. Riot Games has also announced that since the game has been delayed, it’s going to give exclusive items in the future to gamers…

Wild Rift, as known as LoL Mobile, will bring Summoner’s Rift map and some known PC characters. The game appeared on the iPhone keynote last year to promote the A14’s chip power, but no release date was given.

As of now, Riot Games has not revealed the final release date for Wild Rift, but players who are eager to try this mobile LoL game can sign up to the open beta on the App Store starting March 29.

To play Wild Rift, the iPhone must be running at least iOS 10 with an Apple A8 chip and 1GB of RAM, which means any iPhone 6 user or newer can try the game when the open beta launches.

Wild Rift initially was expected to launch in 2020, and was demoed alongside the iPhone 12 at Apple’s special event, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The game is also expected to launch on consoles as well, but no beta version was announced.

As of right now, the app is not yet available on the US App Store, but here’s the link to the iPhone and iPad app page for when the beta officially opens.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: