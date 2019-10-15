League of Legends is coming to iOS and Android in 2020, Riot Games confirmed today. The expansion was first rumored back in May, but now Riot Games has confirmed that League of Legends: Wild Rift will come to mobile devices and consoles next year.

As detailed by The Verge, the Wild Rift version of League of Legends will be largely the same as the main version of the game. It will feature multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA, gameplay with tweaks for the new platforms. The announcement was made today at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of League’s launch.

Riot Games says there will be a twin-stick control setup, new maps, and shorter matches to enhance the experience on new platforms. “Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC,” the company said. “It is a new game built from scratch to ensure it is a polished, legitimate LoL experience that’s worth players’ time.”

Other details on the iOS and Android versions of League of Legends remain unclear. It’s obvious why Riot Games is pushing for the mobile expansion, though. Games like Fornite and PUBG have seen massive success on platforms like iOS, with Fortnite bringing in $3 billion in 2018.

League of Legends is widely believed to be the most popular PC game in the world, but as mobile gaming becomes more popular, Riot Games needs to adapt. League of Legends saw a decline in revenue last year as it posted $1.4 billion, which was a 21% drop year-over-year.

What do you think of League of Legends coming to iOS, Android, and consoles? Will you give the game a try? Let us know down in the comments.

