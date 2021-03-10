Moment MagSafe iPhone 12 accessories now available including cases, cold shoe and multi threaded mounts

Moment showed off its new MagSafe accessory collection for photographers and videographers last fall and now the collection is becoming available. The new MagSafe lineup ranges from iPhone 12 cases, tripod and wall mounts, to cold shoe and multi threaded mounts.

Moment is all in on MagSafe with a full range of accessories for everyone from beginners to pro photographers and filmmakers.

We love MagSafe. We believe it’s the future for how you quickly attach your favorite gear to your phone, and your phone to your favorite gear. Whether you are new to mobile photography or a pro filmmaker, we believe MagSafe will be more accessible than any of the current phone clamp solutions.

Moment’s MagSafe cases and mounts have been engineered for extra strength with a “unique magnet array” it calls “(M)Force.”

The MagSafe accessories include:

iPhone 12 cases

Tripod mount

Pro tripod mount

Multi threaded mount

Cold shoe mount

Car vent mount

Wall mount

Moment has several MagSafe cases that are shipping now for the iPhone 12 mini, 12, and Pro/Pro Max with some colors shipping at the end of March. They’re priced at $49.99.

The mounts range from $19.99 for the MagSafe Wall Mount, $29.99 for the Car Vent and Cold Shoe Mount, $39.99 for the Tripod Mount, and $49.99 for the Pro Tripod Mounts. They’re all available for pre-order now and estimated to ship by March 31.

Check out the full MagSafe collection from Moment here.





