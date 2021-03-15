Apple releases tvOS 14.5 and Homepod 14.5 beta 4

- Mar. 15th 2021 10:27 am PT

Apple has released beta 4 of tvOS 14.5 and HomePod 14.5. While the tvOS beta can be downloaded by developers and public beta users, the HomePod beta is only meant for invited developers.

Both HomePod and tvOS 14.5 have the same build: 18L5186a. The tvOS 14.5 is bringing support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, which can be used to play games from the tvOS.

This is the first beta update to HomePod after Apple announced it was being discontinued on Friday. The company said it’s now focusing on the HomePod mini.

With the final letter of the build being “a”, it means that both versions will receive soon their Release Candidate version, which indicates their final release is coming sooner than later.

The tvOS update can be installed on Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation) through the Settings app if your Apple TV is already enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program.

