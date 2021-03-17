All of today’s Apple best deals are headlined by $69 in savings on the latest iPad Air. Plus, you’ll also be able to save on a collection of Anker iPhone accessories from $12 alongside Philips Hue HomeKit gear starting at $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest iPad Air deals arrive at lows of $69 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $680 in all styles. Normally fetching $749, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings and is either marking a new all-time low or matching the best we’ve seen to date depending on the colorway. The 64GB models are also on sale for $559, down from $600.

Centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models by bringing back Touch ID in the power button alongside True Tone support. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, and you’ll also be able to supplement the experience by bringing in the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Anker’s workout-ready Life P2 Earbuds go on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is launching a new collection of deals today as we make our way through the week. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds at $34. Down from $45, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time at this price.

These true wireless earbuds arrive with a workout-ready design, thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and of course, no cord to get in the way. That’s alongside up to 40-hour playback with the charging case and fast pairing features.

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live from $18

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue starter kits, bulbs, and accessories starting at $18. Headlining is the Philips Hue Light Strip Plus bundled with a Hue Bridge for $65. You’d originally pay $80 and $60 for both of the included accessories, with today’s offer marking one of the best values to date and saving you $75.

This package is a great way to finally dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem and bring some Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-controlled lighting into the home theater, office, or anywhere else. The light strip sports color illumination and is perfect for adding some flair behind a TV or to a shelf.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]

Wyze Bulb Color review: voice-control, bright, and easy to set up [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: