T-Mobile teams up with SiriusXM to give customers a better version of Pandora for free

T-Mobile is out with its latest perk for customers – a special Pandora app experience with ad-free stations and more in partnership with SiriusXM.

The Uncarrier says its 100+ million customers are getting a free “enhanced Pandora streaming experience.” The company announced the new year-long perk in a press release today:

This experience includes ad-free radio weekends, special “Top Tracks” music stations powered by popular SiriusXM channels and exclusive first access to SiriusXM original podcasts. T-Mobile users will receive this free access for an entire year.

This is different than the $9.99 Pandora Premium subscription that makes the service’s entire library available without ads. Here are more details on what T-Mobile users will get:

Ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend

Special “Top Tracks” music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat, and 90s on 9

Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts like Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s

Early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora including The Hoda Show, Sway’s Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham

To take advantage of the perk, T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and then finish up the process in the Pandora app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: