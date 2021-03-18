Grammarly spell check app updated with ‘tone detector’ feature on iPhone

If you ever feel like a message you write could be misinterpreted, fear no more. The popular grammar tool Grammarly has launched its “Go with our Tone Detector” feature for iPhone users.

If it were easy, many of us wouldn’t find it so tempting to use a dozen exclamation points in one email just to make sure it sounds friendly enough. When you’re trying to write on your phone, composing a polished message is more challenging. The screen is small, you’re dealing with distractions, and you’re probably switching between conversations with different people — all of which makes it even harder to write in a way that gets your tone across.

With the Grammarly keyboard, it’s already possible to receive real-time feedback on grammar, clarity, vocabulary, and more. To access the tone detector, first, update the app, then go to the app’s settings and tap the G icon on the keyboard. Grammarly will then show you the top tones it has detected in your message.

For the function to work, your message needs to be at least 150 characters long. Grammarly’s tone detector works by analyzing a combination of signals in your writing, including capitalization, punctuation, word choice, and more.

So next time you’re texting a friend or emailing your boss, remember that the tone can make or break your message.

To download the latest version of the Grammarly Keyboard on the App Store, click here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: