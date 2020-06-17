Grammarly iPad app gets built-in Grammarly Editor and support for hardware keyboards

Grammarly is a very useful writing tool and with more and more people using iPad for productivity, the service has included some nice updates for Apple’s tablet in the latest Grammarly for iPadOS release.

First up is the ability to access the Grammarly Editor withing the iPadOS app, so no more bouncing between the app and the web version. The other change here is official support for hardware keyboards like Apple’s Magic Keyboard in the iPadOS app (via the Grammarly blog).

You can now access an iPad-optimized version of the Grammarly Editor just by opening the Grammarly app. Once you sign in to your account, you can create new documents, save them to the cloud, and manage other documents synced to your account. Oh, and lest we forget: Grammarly for iPad now supports hardware keyboards!

The company also highlights improvements to the Grammarly Keyboard on iPad:

As part of this update, it now supports keyboard flicks and iPad-optimized layouts. The Grammarly Keyboard integrates with all your other apps, so there’s no need to copy text you write in Gmail or Twitter and paste it into the Grammarly Editor to check it. The keyboard can do it in real-time, without getting in the way of what you’re trying to do. As you write, Grammarly’s writing suggestions will appear along the top of the keyboard. To apply a suggestion to your text, just tap it and Grammarly will do the rest. You can manage your keyboard preferences and settings from the Grammarly app.

Finally, the weekly snapshot of writing stats is available in the iPad app under the “Insights” tab.

Check in each Monday to see how many words you wrote with Grammarly over the previous week, how accurate you were compared to other Grammarly users, and how your vocabulary stacked up.

Grammarly is a free download for iPad (and iPhone) from the App Store with in-app subscription purchases to unlock the full feature set.

