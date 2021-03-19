Apple Music ‘Up Next’ editorial spotlight program expanding internationally

Apple Music has announced an expansion of its “Up Next” editorial initiative. As first reported by Billboard, Apple Music is bringing a new “international local focus” to the artist spotlight program. Apple has also announced the artists that will be featured next…

Apple Music Up Next was first launched in 2017 as a way to promote new emerging artists every month. Apple is now expanding the program to support emerging artists across different countries and regions. The program provides editorial and promotional material for the chosen artists every month.

With this expansion, one artist each month will be the beneficiary of the company’s marketing muscle in several “local” regions, including, at launch, the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, South Africa, India, France, Germany, Mexico, Russia and Japan. The program will also be debuting in China next month.

These are the artists that are being featured in the first international expansion of Apple Music Up Next:

Peach PRC (Australia/New Zealand), Pressa (Canada), Noé Preszow (France), Lune (Germany), Prabh Deep (India), Dongurizu (Japan), Nicki Nicole (Latin America), prosto Lera (Russia), Blxckie (South Africa), Baby Queen (UK) and Morray (US).

You can find more about Up Next in the Apple Music app right here.

