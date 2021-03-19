Apple partners with Los Angeles restaurants to deliver free pizzas for season finale of ‘Servant’

To celebrate today’s season finale of the Apple TV+ show ‘Servant,’ Apple has partnered with two Los Angeles pizzerias to deliver free pizza to fans exclusively through Grubhub this weekend. Starting today as of 5PM PST, people in Los Angeles can order one free pizza from Gjelina or Milo and Olive.

During the second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant,’ the main characters launched their own pizza delivery company called Cheezus Crust. This promotion is supposed to be an homage to those events.

Just head over to either restaurant’s Grubhub page and select the “Servant’s Cheezus Crust Pizza.” The pizza is listed as having duck sausage, confit leeks, shimeiji mushroom, nameko mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and thyme. The pizza appears to be priced at $30, but the free pie promotion will be applied at checkout.

Those of you in Los Angeles can order the free Cheezus Crust pizza from Gjelina using this link. Or you can order the same free pie from Milo and Olive with this link. The promotion runs through this Sunday, March 21st. Pizzas are available in limited quantities and only while supplies last.

The Turners launch Cheezus Crust, a pizza delivery service, in Season 2 of @Servant. To celebrate the finale, we’re bringing free pizza to LA exclusively on @grubhub this weekend. Starting today at 5PM PST.@Gjelina: https://t.co/7T43XbSOXQ@MiloandOlive: https://t.co/jhiwr3BGgt pic.twitter.com/A5uqSqtjrn — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 19, 2021

