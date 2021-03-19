Telegram for iOS updated with new Clubhouse-like features for voice chats, more

The popular messaging application Telegram has been updated today with a focus on audio communication. The latest version of Telegram for iOS brings a new version of the app’s Voice Chats feature with a handful of improvements.

Telegram first introduced support for voice chats back in December, and today’s update introduces version 2.0 of the functionality. The first key change here is that admins of channels and public groups can now hold voice chats “for millions of listeners.”

This feature is very similar to Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces. You can create a public link for the audio conversation, then share it with other people and invite them to join the audio conversation. Telegram explains:

Admins of channels and public groups can now host voice chats for millions of live listeners. Admins of public groups and channels can now create invite links that open the voice chat right away. Separate links can be made for speakers and listeners. This way you won’t need to unmute important guests when they join – and they can use a different link to promote the upcoming chat to their communities. To start a Voice Chat, open the profile of any group or channel where you’re an admin, tap (⋮) or (⋯) and select Start Voice Chat.

The update also brings support for recording conversations. Admins can now record ado from voice chats to save them for later, then publish them for people who missed out on the conversation to listen back to. Telegram notes that chats that are being recorded are marked with a red light next to their title.

To complement this new voice chat platform, Telegram has some other changes:

In chats where participants are muted, listeners can tap to raise their hand and alert the admins that they want to speak. Your bio text is now visible in the list of participants, which you can use to detail your expertise, interests, or just a little bit about yourself. This info might help admins find a good slot for your questions or comments. When entering a voice chat in a channel, users have the option to join with their personal account or appear as one of their channels. Celebrities and public figures can use this to avoid drawing too much attention to their personal accounts.

The latest version of Telegram is available on the App Store now as a free update. It also includes other bug fixes and performance improvements.

H/t: Will Sigmon

