Twitter has been busy lately, testing more and more features. Now, the company seems to be thinking about the functions it could introduce if it ever launches a subscription service for its app.

According to the leaker Jane Manchum Wong, the oft-requested “undo tweet” feature could be part of a paid feature in a Twitter subscription. Early this month, we reported that the company was testing an undo-tweet button and now we know what it could be for.

In the tweet below, you can see the setting’s page of Twitter’s rumored subscription service. For now, the only feature available is “Undo Tweet.”

Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

This function looks a lot like Gmail’s “undo send” button. The app just waits a few seconds before actually sending the message, so this could be what Twitter is planning to launch.

For now, it’s impossible to affirm when the undo-tweet button will ever launch, as well as Twitter’s paid subscription service.

As we know, for now, the company is set to launch Spaces, a Clubhouse competitor, next month, with a Tip Jar feature. A Super Follow function is also planned to launch for creators who want to monetize their content on Twitter. The platform is also testing uploading high-quality images and 4K content, as well as support to watch YouTube videos while tweeting.

