Downtown Nashville Apple Store opens March 29 at Fifth and Broadway

Apple is coming to the heart of Music City with a bright new store at Fifth + Broadway. Apple Downtown Nashville opens March 29 in the cultural hub of the city.

Surrounded by music, art, history, dining, and shopping, Apple Downtown Nashville is a true urban destination in one of Nashville’s most creative communities. The store anchors the massive new Fifth + Broadway development, a mixed-use project that aims to combine the best of Nashville culture with modern downtown living.

Next door to the store is the National Museum of African American Music, a new and one-of-a-kind destination dedicated to inspiring and educating communities about the important role African Americans played in shaping the music industry. Across the street are the Bridgestone Arena, famous Ryman Auditorium, and the Honky-Tonks of Lower Broadway, Nashville’s entertainment district.

Apple Downtown Nashville is located at the heart of Nashville’s vibrant music and arts communities.

Apple Downtown Nashville is a single-level store with soaring wood ceilings and walls of limestone and glass. Corner windows overlook Broadway, and a Today at Apple Forum and Video Wall will fill the center of the store. The design represents Apple’s most significant tier of retail architecture and is Tenessee’s first walkable, downtown Apple Store.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, so visits to the store will initially be by appointment only, and store occupancy will be limited. More details will be released in the coming days.

