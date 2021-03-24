If you are a Crash Bandicoot fan, you’re in luck. A new game called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is available to download on the iPhone and iPad now. The game was available to pre-add in March, as the developer, who is also the creator of Candy Crush Saga, announced.

With Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, you can experience a new Crash adventure. If you miss the 2000’s marsupial craziness, it’s back, but this time, it’s on the run and on mobile.

Popularized by Temple Run, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is an endless runner kind of game and it’s free to start, offering in-app purchases. Learn more about the story of the game:

In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!™, Dr. Neo Cortex has dispatched iconic villains across the multiverse to take control of all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex’s minions back to their own dimensions! Use Crash’s unstoppable energy and let the fur fly as you run, spin, and slide your way to stop the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex from destroying all worlds.

The game brings back many of the iconic locations and characters fans love about Crash. Explore once more Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins, the Lab, and more while you face Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile, and Fake Crash.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! promises to give more than 100 hours of gameplay, with more than 50 bosses and 12 different lands.

The game is already available and you can download it on the App Store here. It will also be available for Android users on the same date.

Watch Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!’s trailer down below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: