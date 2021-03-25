Have you noticed that when you try to delete messages in Gmail on iOS you get an archive option? Read on for how to delete Gmail on iPhone instead of archive in the Mail app.

The setting to change the default option of archiving Gmail emails with the Mail app on iPhone and iPad is quite buried in settings, but it doesn’t take long to change once you know where to go.

Keep in mind, this tutorial is for those who use Gmail through Apple’s Mail app on iPhone and iPad.

Another option is using the Gmail app on iPhone/iPad and with iOS 14 you can even set third-party email services like Gmail as your default.

In the Gmail iOS app, you may also need to change the default. Tap the three-line icon in the top left corner > swipe down and tap Settings > Mail swipe actions.

How to delete Gmail on iPhone instead of archive in the Mail app

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Mail Tap Accounts, then your Gmail account Select Account Tap Advanced at the bottom Now below Move Discarded Messages Into: tap Deleted Mailbox Tap Account in the top left corner, then Done in the top right

Here’s how the process looks:

Now tap Advanced, under Move Discarded Messages Into: tap Deleted Mailbox.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: