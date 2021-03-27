Cirkus app – scheduling and collaboration app for iOS and Mac! [Video]

Cirkus is a handy project manager and productivity application. It’s a free-to-download application you can grab for your iPhone, iPad, Android, and Mac. It’s a great option for those of you looking to manage team and individual projects. Head below for a closer look:

Who Cirkus is for

Cirkus is primarily for enterprise users, teams, and large companies. But you can certainly use Cirkus for individual work as well. There are plenty of useful features that the app offers to aid project management and collaborations. Cirkus utilizes Gantt-style project management. This allows for people and resource scheduling.

Collaborative features

A great feature that Cirkus offers is the ability to comment and react to actions within a project. Users are not only able to leave comments on the task, but are also able to upload and showcase images (and other compatible files). You can also add a reactions to comments with emoji.

The comments menu allows you to tag another collaborator in a comment if you’d like someone else to give feedback on the task. And Cirkus will keep an activity log of all of this, in addition to everything else that happened within that specific task.

The subtasks feature is a helpful way of organizing everything that’s required to complete a task. You simply add a subtask in the tasks’ menu. You can even modify that subtask to set its own due date and assignee. And you can add comments with attachments and mention other users.

Other features

Cirkus has a very thorough scheduling feature that allows you to set up events for task management. You simply click and drag on the timeline, and you can set up a booking with another member in your workspace. You’ve also got the Request Workflow feature. This allows you to create preset tasks for a certain project within your workspace.

9to5Mac’s Take

Cirkus has a free starter plan. But once you’re ready to expand, you can start a 30-day free trial of their Pro plan that gives you even more features. The pro plan allows for up to 100 workspace members. And you get a plethora of other advanced search and export tools. You should check out Cirkus if you’re interested!

You can download Cirkus for free on iPhone, iPad, Android, and Mac.

