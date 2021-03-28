Welcome to another edition of Logic Pros Marketplace — the place where we gather all of the most interesting free plug-ins, instruments, FX, and deals to bolster your Logic Pro rig. While things are starting to feel as though they are loosening up in some places, many folks are still stuck inside with plenty of time to kill and new, exciting projects to explore. If you’re anything like us, some new gear, a quirky boutique plug-in, or some vintage-style drum machine might be just what you need to get inspired for your next big production. You’ll find a curated selection of Logic resources, free plug-ins, and more, all conveniently listed for you down below to explore.
Taking a quick break from our ongoing Live Loops Launchpad diary, we have spotted a number of new freebies to explore alongside a host of notable price drops on a series of FX and instruments to spice up your loops and Cells. Those include everything from new Kontakt instruments filled with weird and wild sample-based sound sources, full-on vintage 80s-style synths, reverbs, dynamics FX, and more, all completely free of charge. Alongside some of absolute, must-have favorites like Spitfire LABS (for those of you that are new around here), you’ll also find some great deals on MPE-gear, Eventide plugs, some fantastic synthesizer gear from Sugar Bytes, and some ongoing promotions from the larger brands like Waves.
FREE plug-ins, instruments, and FX:
- Mini Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “stopwatches, radios, cups, pencils, paper, coins, chairs, and sticks.”
- Kontakt 5.5 or later required
- Cuckoo Clay Bird Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “various sounds of a toy cuckoo whistle”
- Snack The Cat Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “breadth of different types of calls, chirps and bellows”
- Bionic Plucks & Mallets – Lite Edition FREE
- Kontakt Instrument
- “4 mixable sound slots in total; 2 transients and 2 tails. “
- Universe Freebie Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “12 sound sources and a dual-layer engine”
- DiscoDSP OB-Xd AU Synthesizer FREE
- MiniSpillage Compact Drum Synthesizer FREE
- TAL-Reverb-4 Plug-in FREE
- Audio Damage RoughRider 3 Compressor Plug-in FREE
- Blue Cat Audio Bundle FREE
- Vintage Chorus, modulation effects,a guitar amp simulator, a single and dual-channel equalizer, a unique midi-controllable gain suite, more
- Izotop Vinyl Lo-Fi FX Plug-in FREE
- “Vinyl simulates the dust, scratches, warp, and mechanical noise reminiscent of yesteryear”
- Izotop Vocal Doubler Plug-in FREE
- “free plug-in designed to enhance your vocal with a natural doubling effect, adding richness and depth.”
- Spitfire Audio Labs FREE software instruments
- Pipe Organ, Tape Orchestra, much more
- One of the best collections of FREE instruments out there by far
- Spitifre Audio BBC Symphony Orchestra FREE
- 33 instruments strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion
- Pay $49 or fill out this questionnaire to get free
- Native Instruments Komplete Start FREE instruments/FX
- KOMPLETE START is a collection of free instruments, effects, loops, and samples.
- Dexed FM plug-in synth instrument FREE
- Multi platform, multi format plugin synth modeled on the Yamaha DX7
- Reflekt Audio Sound Gadgets Generator FREE
- Wavesfactory Freelodica Kontakt Instrument FREE
- “FULL version of NI Kontakt is required to run this…”
- Reflect Audio Xylo Toy Instrument FREE
- “…sampled from a cool little toy xylophone and made digital for music makers across the globe.
- Reflect Audio Bottle Pop Instrument FREE
- Plug-in instrument made from a“Coca Cola bottle”
- Baby Audio Magic Switch FREE
- “…loosely inspired by the Juno-60 analog chorus effect…own dark and detuned character.”
- Baby Audio Baby Comeback FREE
- “…on-board ducker as well as four wet signal flavors: Wide, Analog, Saucey and Cheap.”
Plug-in, Instrument, and FX Deals:
Outside of the free plug-ins above, today’s collection of deals is highlighted by some great offers on synths ready for your MPE controllers. We are huge fans of the ROLI Seaboard controllers around here — I have one in front of me at all times — and we are seeing some great deals on the new Equator 2 as well as the stellar Cypher2 MPE synths, alongside some add-on content, that pair wonderfully with the 5D touch controllers. You’ll also find some of the major hangover offers still live from last time around in case you missed them previously.
- ROLI Equator 2 MPE Synth $174 (Reg. $249)
- Plus more ROLI gear up to 41% off with deals from $8
- Expansion Cypher2 MPE Synth $139 (Reg. $199)
- Plus more Cypher2 expansions from $14
- Eventide Omnipressor ’50 Years of Gear’ Flashback Sale$50 (66% off)
- Sugar Bytes Cyclop $49 (Reg. $99)
- Heavyocity Mosaic Spring Sale 30% off
- Output Portal Granular-FX $104 (30% off)
- Output Movement Multi-FX $104 (30% off)
- Output Thermal Distortion $104 (30% off)
- Sample Science VHS DREAMWAVES 50% off
- w/ code rainbowtape
- Sample Science Cinematic Piano 75% off
- w/ code filmscore
- Waves all plug-ins and bundles 40% off
- Using code CREATE40
- Plus, spend $50 get 1 FREE plug-in
- Plus, spend $90 get 2 FREE plug-ins
- Universal Audio: UAD Plug-ins and LUNA Extensions now 50% off
- Pultec, Fairchild, Neve Channel Strip, Telectronix, much more
- Now through March 31
- EastWest ComposerCloud X $20/month (Reg. $30)
- Or $200/year (Up to $360 value)
- EastWest ComposerCloud Gold collection — “40,000+ virtual instruments plus new releases”
- Spitfire Percusion $279 (Reg. $399)
- Massive 56GB Symphonic percussion collection
- Sugar Bytes Robot Groove Bundle $119 (Reg. $220)
- Sugar Bytes, Timeshaper 2, more
- Output EXHALE+ Bundle $219 (Reg. $300+)
- Exhale Vocal synth (our review)
- Plus expansion packs, and more
- iZotope Mix & Master Sale up to 71% off
- Ozone 9 , Neutron 3, much more
- Wavesfactory Plugins 11th Anniversary Sale from $47 (20% off)
- Cassettte, Echo Cat, more
- Eventide Clockworks bundle $299 (Over $1,000 value)
- Now through May 30
See any interesting freebies, or new gadgets out there? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add them up top.
