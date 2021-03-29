Apple says the App Store, iMessage, and other services are down for some users

Update: Apple’s System Status website now indicates that services are back to normal.

Apple has updated its System Status webpage this afternoon to note that a variety of its services are experiencing issues and downtime today. The company says the App Store may be “slow or unavailable” for some users, while other services such as iCloud Mail and iMessage are also down.

Here’s what Apple says about which services are facing issues:

App Store – Outage “This service may be slow or unavailable.”

Mac App Store – Outage “This service may be slow or unavailable.”

Find My – Issue “Users may be unable to use this service.”

Apple School Manager – Issue “Users may be unable to use Classroom app.”

Game Center – Issue “Users may be unable to use this service.”

iCloud Mail – Issue “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.”

iMessage – Issue “Users may be unable to use this service.”

iCloud Drive – Issue “This service may be slow or unavailable.”

iCloud Account & Sign In – Issue “This service may be slow or unavailable.”



Apple does not provide a timeline on when these problems will be fixed, but it does note that most of the issues started occurring around 1 p.m. ET.

Have you noticed any issues with Apple services today? Let us know down in the comments.

