All of today’s best deals are headlined by rare $50 discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 Nike + editions. That’s alongside official Woven Sport Bands at $18 and Anker HomeKit cameras on sale from $29. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models see rare $50 discounts

Best Buy is currently taking $50 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models starting at $349. Across the board, both sizes are available in various styles and with optional cellular connectivity, as well. These are some of the best prices to date on the Nike+ versions and are the lowest of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist, headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Woven Sport Bands in various styles fall to $18

Daily Steals currently offers the official Apple Watch Woven Sport Loop for $18. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is undercutting our previous mention by $24 and marking a new 2021 low.

Available in a variety of styles, including the Pride version that rarely goes on sale, these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands deliver a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Save up to 25% on Anker HomeKit cameras

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras and video doorbells, headlined by the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit at $170. Having dropped from $220, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Armed with HomeKit support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features.

