With WWDC confirmed, catch up on our iOS 15, macOS 12, and watchOS 8 concepts here

Now that Apple has confirmed the dates for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors are sure to start swirling about this year’s software releases. We’ve been working on a series of concepts for each of Apple’s core platforms over the past few months and we wanted to share them again. So far, we’ve shared concepts for iOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12. We’re at work on concepts for tvOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and we’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas for them. Let us know about those in the comments below! In the meantime, check out our already published concepts.

We got some fantastic software releases last year and this one is sure to be exciting, too. Some releases will likely be focused on big changes while others get smaller refinements. iOS 14 was a major update for iPhone, and so it would only be natural for iOS 15 to be a smaller update that focuses on refinements rather than structural changes. watchOS 7 was primarily focused on performance but light on features. watchOS 8 is likely to be a major update. macOS Big Sur was one of the biggest macOS updates in years, and this year’s release will probably focus on refining what was introduced last year.

Last year, watchOS 7 introduced a few new features like sleep tracking but mostly focused on things like performance. The final release included some new watch faces, but we haven’t seen a ton of new apps for the platform in a while. watchOS 8 could focus on adding new features and apps that make the Apple Watch experience even better.

Our watchOS 8 concept introduces new apps like Hiking, Health, Batteries, Solar, Astronomy, and TV. It also includes new watch faces based on characters from hit Apple TV+ series. You can find things like a dim display mode and a new simplified Home Screen as well.

Check out part 1 of our watchOS concept here and part 2 here.

macOS Big Sur was a massive update and introduced a complete redesign of the operating system. Like El Capitan was to Yosemite’s redesign, the next release of macOS is likely to have new features but nothing too major.

When brainstorming names for the next version of macOS, we settled on “Monterey.” It’s trademarked by Apple and it’s the same county that Big Sur exists within. Our concept includes things like a new Wallet app, TestFlight for Mac, Apple Fitness+ compatibility, and replaces Automator with Shortcuts.

Check out our macOS concept here.

Arguably the most important OS Apple has in its arsenal is iOS. iOS 14 introduced huge changes like Home Screen widgets, the App Library, and a redesigned Siri. iOS 15 is likely to focus on things that make the additions from iOS 14 even better. It could also capitalize on current trends and recent acquisitions.

Our iOS 15 concept adds things like a redesigned Weather app with information sourced from Dark Sky, a separate Keychain app, new Home Screen customization options, screen sharing in FaceTime, and so much more.

Check out our iOS concept here.

iPadOS + tvOS

We’re hard at work on our next two platform concepts and we want to hear your feedback. Let us know what kinds of features and enhancements you’re hoping for or expecting in iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: