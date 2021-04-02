Apple Leadership webpage updated with John Ternus as SVP Hardware Engineering

Earlier this year, Apple announced that Dan Riccio would be transitioned to a new position in the company and that John Ternus would take over as leader of the hardware team. It seems now that this transition has been completed as the company updated its Leadership webpage today with Ternus as SVP Hardware Engineering, while Riccio is no longer listed there.

When visiting the Apple Leadership webpage, John Ternus now appears alongside other Apple Senior Vice Presidents, such as Jeff Williams, Johny Srouji, and Craig Federighi. Dan Riccio, whose new role remains unknown, no longer appears on the webpage.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and was promoted to vice president of the hardware engineering team in 2013, where he has been at the helm of major projects such as the development of AirPods, the iPad Pro, and Apple Silicon Macs. As a Senior Vice President, he will now lead Apple’s entire hardware engineering team.

Apple has never said what is the new role of Dan Riccio, who was the SVP of Hardware Engineering until recently. According to a Bloomberg report, Riccio is now working on the rumored AR/VR headsets that the company plans to introduce in the coming years.

A short biography of John Ternus can also now be found on the Apple Leadership webpage, which highlights some of his work at the company and also his background as a mechanical engineer specializing in Virtual Research Systems.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: