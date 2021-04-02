Apple’s spring accessory refresh expected soon, as supposed new MagSafe case colors leak

Right around this time, March or April, Apple usually updates the Apple Store with a bunch of new iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. On a fairly regular basis, the company updates its accessory collections in spring and fall with new color choices.

Via DuanRui, Apple is apparently readying new blue, purple, green and burnt orange cases for the iPhone 12 MagSafe leather case range.

The image of the new colors was shared on Twitter earlier today.

Whilst four new colors are shared, there are believed to be five in total. The image shows the primary color of the new cases alongside their corresponding MagSafe indicator rings.

iPhone 12 series Apple official protective shell spring new color pic.twitter.com/ycn47kkm4D — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) April 2, 2021

After a new product-less March, we are expecting Apple to announce something new soon. The current operating system betas are maturing and many believe Apple is readying new hardware alongside the public release of iOS 14.5. Possible candidates include a refreshed iPad Pro lineup and AirTags, Apple’s entrance into the Bluetooth tracker space to compete with the likes of Tile.

