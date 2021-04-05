All of today’s best deals are headlined by the latest M1 MacBook Pro at $149 off, rare refurbished discounts on Apple TV 4K from $155, and Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones at $188. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now $149 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,350. Down from the usual $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to grab the 256GB model for $1,150 at checkout, a savings of $100 from the going rate.

The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Its 13-inch Retina display is joined by upwards of 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration.

Apple TV 4K see rare refurbished discounts from $155

Apple is currently offering its latest Apple TV 4K 64GB for $169 in certified refurbished condition. Typically fetching $199 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the lowest we’ve seen in any condition this year. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $155 via eBay, down from $179. In either case, today’s price cuts are rare opportunities to score Apple’s streaming box for less than retail.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones hit $188

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones from $188. Regularly $350 from Apple, today’s offer is up to $160 in savings and the lowest price we can find.

Alongside the Apple W1 chip for “Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity” and battery efficiency, this set contains “Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling” to actively block out external noise as well as a “real-time audio calibration” and up to 22 hours of battery life per charge (40 hours without Pure ANC engaged). From there, a one-minute Fast Fuel charge provides three hours of playback alongside soft over-ear cushions, Siri access, and more.

