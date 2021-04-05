After more than 15 years, Yahoo Answers is shutting down for good next month

Yahoo Answers was once an iconic source for question and answer forums on the web, but next month, it will be shutting down. As first reported by the Verge, Yahoo Answers will officially shut down on May 4, signaling the end of an era.

Yahoo made this announcement by adding a banner to the top of the Yahoo Answers homepage. The company says that starting on April 20, users will no longer be able to post any new questions or answers. Past questions and answers will be viewable until May 4.

On that day, Yahoo Answers will fully shut down and all links will redirect to the Yahoo homepage. Users will have until June 30, 2021, to request a copy of their Yahoo Answers data, the company says. This includes “all user-generated content including your Questions list, Questions, Answers list, Answers, and any images.”

Yahoo explains that over the years, Yahoo Answers has become less popular among its users. As such, Yahoo told users that it has “decided to shift our resources away” from Answers to “focus on products that better serve our members.”

The shutdown of Yahoo Answers really does mark the end of an era for user-generated content on the web. You can learn more in the FAQ section on the Yahoo website. The company had quietly launched a Yahoo Answers app for iPhone in 2016, but it is no longer available.

Do you have any memories — fond or otherwise — of Yahoo Answers? Let us know down in the comments!

